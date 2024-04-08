Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'S V Wasif Increase Vote Share In Malappuram?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League gears up for a significant contest in the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. In an attempt to hold onto the party's stronghold, senior leader E.T. Mohammed Basheer enters the contest while M. P. Abdussamad Samadani moves to Ponnani.

Malappuram has been a bastion of the League for a long time, with important victories by well-known leaders. The League remained dominant with a record majority till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections thanks to E. Ahamed's powerful presence.

One of the Indian Union Muslim League's strongholds is the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. From the initial election in 1952, when it was a part of the Malabar district, Manjeri and Malappuram have been involved. Except for TK Hamza's coup triumph in Mancheri in 2004 when the UDF suffered a severe setback, Old Manjeri and the present Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency have been bastions of the League. Malappuram League continued to be a stronghold in 2009 and 2014 under E Ahamed and after his death through PK Kunhalikutty (2017 by-election, 2019 Lok Sabha election). Up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, E Ahamed held the record for the largest majority in Kerala in this constituency.



MP Abdussamad Samadani won from Malappuram by a majority of 1,14,692 votes in the 2021 Lok Sabha by-elections. He defeated CPM candidate SFI National President VP Sanu. In the 2021 Malappuram by-election where 11,02,537 people voted, Samadani got 5,38,248 votes while Sanu got 4,23,633 votes. A. P. Abdullakutty, who contested for the BJP, secured 68,935 votes. Earlier in the 2019 elections, PK Kunhalikutty had won here with a huge majority of 2,60,153 votes.

With the transfer of constituencies this time, E.T. Mohammed Basheer is the candidate of the Muslim League in Malappuram instead of M. P. Abdussamad Samadani. In 2019 and 2021,

VP Sanu tried his luck from CPM for the Left in Malappuram, however this time DYFI State President V Wasif is the candidate. The first challenge before the CPM is to continue the increase of VP Sanu vote share in the 2021 by-elections through Wasif. Former VC of Calicut University M Salam is the BJP candidate for Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

