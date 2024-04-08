SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar Reveals His Palm Was Cut By A Fan, 'Had A Blade Stuck Between Their Nails'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Who does not enjoy stardom, everyone does! Celebrities across the globe have a huge fanbase and they are loved and worshiped by many. But sometimes when a fan's liking towards a celebrity gets overboard, it can get dangerous. Akshay Kumar, one of the finest actors the Indian film industry could get, during a recent interaction, shared a horrifying fan experience. When asked to relate one of his craziest fan encounters, the actor disclosed that a fan slit his palm.

The incident

"Once, I was shaking hands with a large group of people when I saw my hand was bleeding. Then I noticed that one of the fans had a blade stuck between their nails. So when I was shaking hands with everyone, they took advantage of the opportunity and slit my palm. It is insane that they do it. I'm not sure what prompted them to do it," Akshay Kumar remarked.

Professional front

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, has already generated a lot of buzz. The film will hit the theatres on April 10, 2024.