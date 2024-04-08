Jackie Chan's 70Th Birthday: Will Smith Shares Interesting Photos From 'The Karate Kid' Shoot; Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Will Smith turned to social media to celebrate Jackie Chan's 70th birthday, sharing priceless photos from the set of his son Jaden Smith's film with the actor.



Chan Kong-sang, also known as Jackie Chan, is a Hong Kong filmmaker, actor, martial artist, writer, producer, and stuntman. The performer we've all grown up watching is known for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, inventive stunts, and comedic timing.

Jackie Chan has been in the profession since 1960, appearing in over 150 films. He is known for his inventive stunts and is regarded as one of the most influential action film actors ever.

Jackie Chan is celebrating a significant milestone! The renowned actor turned 70 on April 7, and celebs are going above and above to honour his legacy.

Hollywood star Will Smith also turned to social media to celebrate the actor's birthday, sharing priceless photos from the set of his son Jaden Smith's film with Chan. We're discussing about the 2010 film The Karate Kid. Will Smith wrote a lengthy thank you card to Jackie Chan for assisting in the raising of his son Jaden and providing his family with a lifetime of memories.“Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy @jackiechan!! In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film – I thank you most for helpin' to raise Jaden. Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun.”



Many followers expressed their emotions in the comments area as their idol grew older.“Jackie Chan getting older is not sitting well with me“. Another said,“Well , this picture made me flew Back to my childhood for a moment”.

Jackie Chan marked this milestone with a touching Instagram post, reflecting on his decades-long career.“Even before today, many friends have been reminding me:“Jackie, it's going to be your 70th birthday!” Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second – l'm 70 years old already?” his post began.“After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said:“being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.” Especially for us stunt people, we don't know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”