Kerala: Polling Duty Officials To Receive Postal Voting Forms From Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kottayam: The officials assigned for polling duty in the Lok Sabha elections will receive postal voting forms at various training centers. The distribution will take place from 10 am to 5 pm. The polling officers must present their posting order and Election Identity Card to collect Form 12 for postal vote and Form 12A for registration of vote using an Election Duty Certificate.

District Collector V. Vigneswari stated that the facilities for filling and submitting forms will also be available at the training centers during the second training phase. On April 26, other officers and subordinates with election duty can submit their 12 and 12A applications at the training centers.

Training Centers Constituency Wise Below:

St. Vincent English Medium Higher Secondary School, Pala

Deva Matha College Kuravilangad

Kuriakose Elias English Medium School, Mannanam

Satyagraha Memorial Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School, Vaikom

CMS College Kottayam

Marian Senior Secondary School, Kottayam

Sacred Heart English Medium Higher Secondary School, Changanassery

St. Dominics H.S.S, Kanjirappally

