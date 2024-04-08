Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Dingaleshwar Swamiji To Contest As Independent Candidate From Dharwad; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dingaleshwara Swamiji declared his candidacy as an independent contender for the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat in the imminent 2024 elections, citing widespread political betrayal in the region. Addressing a crowd in Bengaluru, Dingaleshwara Swamiji expressed his staunch opposition to the entrenched partisan politics in Dharwad, asserting that both major political factions had compromised the interests of the electorate. He portrayed elections as a clash between religious groups and selfish political motives, expressing concern over the neglect of national welfare.

Dingaleshwara Swamiji cautioned that religious tensions will persist post-election. He emphasized the Kuruba community's significance, second only to Lingayats and Gowdas. He criticized the BJP, alleging it was established by Lingayats, Reddys, and Kurubas, yet all have suffered under its governance.

He pointed out that members of the Veerashaiva Samaj don't have enough representation in government, with none holding cabinet positions. He accused political strategists of manipulating communities, citing the example of V Somanna being moved to Tumkur, causing division among Lingayats.

He also accused the Congress of suppressing the Lingayat community, claiming Prahlad Joshi was behind it. He said Joshi has undermined leaders like Eshwarappa and his family to keep control.

"I'm getting into politics to revive our community leaders and regain our self-respect," he said, calling for support to fight political oppression. Many resonated with him, viewing his candidacy as an opportunity for ethical governance in Hubli-Dharwad.