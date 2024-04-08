PM Modi's Degree: Supreme Court Rejects AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Plea To Quash Summons

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Monday (April 8) refused to stay the defamation summons issued against AAP MP Sanjay Singh for questioning the degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the AAP leader had challenged the summons issued by a Gujarat court in the defamation case filed by Gujarat University.

