Gaza ceasefire discussions progress as key players engage

(MENAFN) According to high-level Egyptian sources, discussions to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have shown signs of advancement, with parties moving closer to agreeing on fundamental aspects of the truce. The sources revealed that American and Israeli delegations are set to depart imminently, with consultations set to continue over the next 48 hours. Additionally, it was reported that delegations from Qatar and Hamas will depart and reconvene in Cairo within two days to finalize the terms of the ceasefire agreement concerning Gaza.



Hamas, in a statement, disclosed that a delegation representing the movement has arrived in Cairo to hold talks with Abbas Kamel, the head of Egyptian intelligence. The statement reiterated Hamas's demands initially proposed on March 14, prior to the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution on March 25 calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. These demands include a complete halt to aggression, the withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, and the safe return of displaced individuals to their homes.



Furthermore, Hamas emphasized the need for relief efforts for the Palestinian population, the commencement of reconstruction activities to address the damage caused by occupation forces, and the execution of a prisoner exchange agreement. This agreement would entail the reciprocal release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and individuals detained by Hamas and resistance groups in Gaza.



In response to these developments, an Israeli government official disclosed on Sunday that an Israeli delegation will participate in the latest round of negotiations in Cairo. The primary objectives of the Israeli delegation include reaching a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza conflict and negotiating the release of hostages held by Hamas.

