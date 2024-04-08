Israel pulls back forces from Khan Younis, indicates possible action in Rafah

(MENAFN) Following the withdrawal of its forces from Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, Israel has maintained a presence with only one battalion while indicating a potential operation in the city of Rafah. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant conveyed that the withdrawal from Gaza was a strategic move in preparation for future military endeavors, specifically mentioning the prospect of action in Rafah located in the southern part of the Strip. Galant emphasized the readiness of both regular and reserve units to mobilize swiftly, with the capability to deploy soldiers to the front line within hours.



Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy echoed Galant's sentiments, affirming that the conflict in Gaza persists and reiterating Israel's determination to eliminate Hamas presence across the entirety of the Strip. Halevy underscored the readiness of Israeli forces to engage in operations both near and far, asserting the capacity to confront any potential threat from Iran.



However, White House spokesman John Kirby offered a different perspective, suggesting that Israel's withdrawal may simply be a temporary measure aimed at allowing its forces to recuperate after six months of deployment. Kirby emphasized that the withdrawal does not necessarily signal an imminent military operation, cautioning against interpreting it as such. While acknowledging Israel's ongoing military preparedness, Kirby emphasized the need for careful consideration before presuming any immediate escalation of hostilities.

