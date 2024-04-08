Zimbabwe presents new currency amid financial challenges

(MENAFN) In response to the persistent depreciation and widespread rejection of its previous currency, Zimbabwe has taken a significant step by issuing a new currency aimed at addressing the ongoing currency crisis. The deteriorating economic conditions in recent months have necessitated this move, as the authorities seek to mitigate the economic challenges that have plagued the country for years. The new currency, named "Zig," was announced by John Mushayavanhu, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, on Friday. Set to come into effect on Monday, Zig is backed by gold reserves and a diverse basket of foreign currencies, with hopes pinned on its ability to stabilize the country's financial situation.



The decision to introduce Zig comes amidst a period of intense pressure on the Zimbabwean dollar, which has been grappling with significant depreciation, rendering it one of the poorest performing currencies globally. Over the past few weeks, the Zimbabwean dollar has witnessed a staggering loss of over 70 percent of its value on the official market, exacerbating the economic turmoil. The situation has been further exacerbated by the thriving illegal black market, where the currency's value has plummeted even further, exacerbating the financial strain faced by residents.



This currency crisis has been accompanied by a concerning trend of inflationary pressures, with official statistics revealing a worrying upward trajectory. Inflation, which stood at 26.5 percent in December of the previous year, surged to 34.8 percent in January and spiked to 55.3 percent by March. These figures underscore the urgent need for intervention to address the economic instability and restore confidence in the country's financial system. As Zimbabwe navigates through these turbulent economic waters, the introduction of Zig represents a pivotal moment in its quest for economic recovery and stability.

MENAFN08042024000045015682ID1108069833