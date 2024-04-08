Israel's cybersecurity sector blooms, driving growth of high-tech industry

(MENAFN) A recent report has revealed a significant surge in cybersecurity exit agreements within Israel, with a remarkable 65 percent increase recorded last year, amounting to USD7.1 billion. This surge underscores the pivotal role cybersecurity plays within Israel's thriving high-tech industry, constituting more than half of all exit agreements within the broader technology sector. The report, jointly issued by the networking platform CyberTech Global and the data and research firm Israel Venture Capital, was unveiled ahead of the global CyberTech conference in Tel Aviv. It highlighted that the total value of exits across the technology sector, encompassing mergers, acquisitions, initial public offerings, and purchases, totaled approximately USD11 billion last year, marking a decline from USD13.5 billion in 2022.



Specifically focusing on the cybersecurity realm, the report indicated that exit agreements in this field reached USD2.5 billion in 2022, emphasizing the sector's robust growth and prominence within Israel's technology landscape. Israel's high-tech sector serves as a significant driver of the country's economy, employing 16 percent of the total workforce and contributing to over half of Israel's exports. Bank of Israel data further underscores the sector's significance, revealing that it generates a third of income taxes and approximately one-fifth of the nation's total economic output.



A noteworthy aspect of Israel's technological prowess lies in its defense industry, where the Israeli army exerts substantial influence over a considerable portion of the 522 Internet companies operating within the country. This intertwining of defense and technology underscores Israel's unique position as a global leader in cybersecurity innovation, leveraging its military expertise to fuel advancements in the civilian sphere. As cybersecurity continues to gain prominence on the global stage, Israel's expertise in this domain positions it as a key player in shaping the future of digital security.

