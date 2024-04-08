Oil prices fall as Middle East tensions ease, ceasefire talks emerge

(MENAFN) Early Asian trading on Monday saw a decline of over 1 percent in oil prices, primarily due to a reduction in Middle East tensions. This shift followed Israel's withdrawal of more soldiers from the southern Gaza Strip and its commitment to engaging in new discussions regarding a potential ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for six months. Brent crude futures dropped by USD1.4, or 1.55 percent, reaching USD89.76 per barrel by 2253 GMT, with the session's lowest level recorded at USD88.78. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude fell to USD85.60 per barrel, down USD1.31, or 1.5 percent, after hitting a low of USD84.69.



The easing of tensions in the Middle East stemmed from Israel and Hamas sending delegations to Egypt for fresh talks on a ceasefire before the Eid holiday. This development alleviated concerns about supply disruptions in the region, which had propelled oil prices up by over 4 percent the previous week. Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant's statement on Sunday asserting Israel's readiness to address any potential scenarios involving Iran contributed to the overall calming of geopolitical concerns.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of oil, announced an increase in official selling prices for all grades of crude to Asia, aligning with market expectations. This move could impact market dynamics in the coming days. Additionally, Baker Hughes, a major oil field services company, reported on Friday that the number of US oil rigs rose by two to 508 rigs last week, while gas rigs decreased by 2 to 110, marking their lowest level since January 2022. These figures provide insights into the ongoing dynamics of oil production in the United States, influencing global oil market trends.

