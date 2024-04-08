Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 8 April 2024

Notification no. 32/2024

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.

For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

