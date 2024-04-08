Chinese premier emphasizes partnership in discussions with US treasury secretary

(MENAFN) During a meeting in Beijing with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang conveyed his aspiration for a cooperative relationship between their two countries, emphasizing the importance of being "partners, not adversaries." The meeting took place against the backdrop of Yellen's visit to China, which began earlier in Guangzhou, where she engaged with Chinese Internet pioneers. Prime Minister Li noted the keen interest of these pioneers in Yellen's visit, highlighting their hopes for an improvement in US-China relations.



In response, Secretary Yellen underscored the necessity of direct and candid dialogue for advancing the bilateral relationship. The discussions between Yellen and her Chinese counterpart, He Lifeng, during the two-day talks in Guangzhou focused on achieving balanced growth and laid the groundwork for intensive discussions between the two countries.



Yellen's visit to China marks her second trip to the country within a year, signaling the ongoing efforts to address a myriad of differences between the two nations. These differences span a wide range of issues, including technology, trade, human rights, and geopolitical matters such as the status of Taiwan and the operation of the TikTok application.



As both China and the United States navigate complex geopolitical and economic challenges, dialogue and engagement remain essential for fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. Yellen's visit reflects a commitment to constructive engagement and a recognition of the importance of addressing bilateral tensions through diplomatic channels.

