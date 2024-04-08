AIADMK Leader And Former MLA, AKS Anbalagan Passes Away

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Senior leader of the AIADMK and former MLA of Peranamallur constituency, AKS Anbalagan passed away on Monday.

He was admitted to a private hospital as he was suffering from a severe illness and he breathed his last on Monday.

AKS Anbalagan won from Peranamallur Assembly constituency in 2001 defeating the Makkal Tamil Desiya Katchi candidate, B Bose by a margin of 8,359 votes.

However, in the 2006 Assembly elections he lost to G Ediroli Maran of the PMK by a margin of 6,688 votes.

AIADMK General Secretary, EK Palaniswami, condoled the passing away of the leader.