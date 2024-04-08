Vaquar Shaikh On 'Silence 2': 'We Shot For 7-8 Days In Heavy Rains, Studio Filled With Water'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Vaquar Shaikh has opened up on the challenges during the shoot of the upcoming film 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout', saying it was shot during the rains and the studio was filled with water.

Vaquar plays the role of inspector Raj Gupta in Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai-starrer thriller film.

Talking about the challenges on 'Silence 2', Vaquar, who is currently seen in 'Anupamaa' said: "Silence one was smooth. 'Silence 2' was shot during the rains. The studio was filled with water still we were shooting. We shot for 7-8 days in heavy rains. We were not supposed to dub as we needed the sync sounds so that was also a challenge."

Vaquar called it a great experience working with Manoj.

"The icing on the cake is the opportunity to share screen space with Manoj Bajpayee, widely regarded as one of the finest actors in the world today. What sets him apart is his openness and encouragement for improvisation. He creates a comfortable environment for actors and welcomes spontaneity. It's truly enriching to collaborate with such a seasoned and supportive actor. There's so much wisdom to gain from him. Every day was a learning experience," he said.

The actor known for his role in 'Chandrakanta' shared: "He consistently surprised us and guided us on how to approach our roles. His advice was simple yet profound: be truthful to your craft. Understand your character's backstory, motivations, and reactions. Just stay true to the character."

"Working with Prachi was similar. We instantly clicked because we come from similar backgrounds-- both having worked in television. This instant connection fostered a strong friendship, which carried over from 'Silence One' to 'Silence Two' and strengthened our on-screen dynamics."

Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, 'Silence 2: Night Owl Bar Shootout' will soon be released on ZEE5.