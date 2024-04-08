Azerbaijani MFA Expressed Condolences To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a post on its official Xaccount about the floods in Kazakhstan and note the deeply saddenedby devastating floods in brotherly Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The post continues:

"We express sympathy to the people who have been affected bythis disaster and convey condolences to the families and friends ofthose who lost their lives. We express our solidarity w/People &Government of brotherly Kazakhstan."

It should be noted that more than 3,600 individual residentialbuildings were flooded as a result of floods in Kazakhstan. 72,029people have been rescued since the beginning of the flood period,of which 16,078 are children. A local state of emergency has beendeclared in 10 regions of the country due to floods.