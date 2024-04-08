Weapons And Grenades Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 12 weapons and 18 grenades were found in Khankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani InternalMinistry.

The Ministry noted that on April 6-7, 10 different kinds ofweapons, one pistol, one rifle, 18 grenades, 19 lighters, threeTNT, 57 cartridge combs, 4,467 cartridges of different sizes andother ammunition were found and taken from the scene inKhankendi.

In addition, four rifles and 17 cartridges of different caliberswere taken over the weekend in the city.

At the same time, one pistol, one rifle, one cartridge comb andeight cartridges were found and taken by the police officers onApril 6-7 as part of the measures to detect and remove illegallystored firearms and ammunition.