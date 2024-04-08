Mykolaiv Region Sees Power Line Damaged In Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv region, an overhead power transmission line sustained damage as a result of a Russian drone attack overnight Monday.

That's according to the Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim , Ukrinform report

As air defense forces shot down two Russian Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drones, the debris from one of the UAVs damaged the power line, leaving 15 settlements fully or partially without electricity in the Voznesensk district.

“Work is underway to restore power supply. There are no casualties," the report says.

Also, at 11:40 on Sunday, enemy artillery shelled the water area of the town of Ochakiv. No casualties were reported.

At 17:20, an enemy missile hit the open area between settlements in the Vesniane community.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Mykolaiv energy companies repaired the 35 kV overhead line, which was damaged in 2022 as a result of active hostilities in the region. Stable power supply was restored to 3,000 households.