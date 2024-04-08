Nirbhoy Didi's 'Pink Prachar' Beckons Women To Join Her Carcade For A Journey Into A Safe And Empowering Future

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 8, 2024: Nirbhoy Didi spearheads a new campaign to catch the eye of the young female voters. She launched a Pink Carcade to showcase her unwavering dedication and commitment to women and young girls. Power of Woman, is what she calls the Carcade.



To ascertain a better future for the women of her constituency, the lady with a steel spine, MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury (Nirbhoy Didi), spearheads a pioneering campaign Pink Carcade aimed at sensitising young female voters about the role they deserve and must play in shaping their future and destiny of the entire region. Through Pink Carcade, Nirbhoy Didi exemplifies her steadfast dedication and unwavering commitment to the empowerment of women and young girls. Dubbed "Power of Woman," the Carcade embodies the strength, resilience, and potential inherent in every woman, inspiring a new generation to actively engage in the democratic process.



The launch of the Pink Prachar Vehicle is an important step toward promoting inclusivity and gender equality in an area where women's empowerment is still a top priority, and Nirbhoy Didi is leaving no stone unturned for years. By launching this change-oriented campaign, Dakshin Malda Lok Sabha Kendra demonstrates once again its dedication to giving women a forum to express their issues, fight for their rights, and take an active part in the political process - the dream of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is all set to realise by the unflinching determination and efforts of Nirbhoy Didi.



Malati, a 27-year-old teacher, beams with pride as she recounts her involvement in Nirbhoy Didi's groundbreaking campaign. â€œBeing part of the Pink Carcade initiative has been an empowering experience. Seeing Nirbhaya Didi's unwavering dedication to women's empowerment firsthand has truly inspired me.â€



Malati highlights Nirbhaya Didi's tireless efforts, saying, 'Nirbhaya Didi's commitment to uplifting women and young girls in our community is commendable. Her leadership has given us a platform to amplify our voices and advocate for our rights. She concludes with admiration, â€œNirbhoy Didi's vision of the "Pink is the Power of Woman" is not just a campaign slogan; it's a testament to her belief in the strength and potential of every woman. Her passion for women's empowerment is contagious because it is fuelled by honesty and sheer truth and I am proud to be part of this movement.â€



The slogan "Pink is the Power of Women" encapsulates the essence of this endeavour, emphasizing the transformative potential inherent within every woman. By embracing pink, traditionally associated with femininity, the initiative challenges stereotypes and celebrates the multifaceted roles played by women in our society.



Diya, a 20-year-old college student, shares her journey as a participant in Nirbhoy Didi's Pink Carcade campaign. â€œJoining the campaign has been a transformative experience for me,' she says. 'Nirbhoy Didi's dedication to empowering women and young girls has ignited a sense of purpose within me. Nirbhaya Didi's selfless and tireless efforts to champion women's rights have left a lasting impact on our community and we are witnessing them for years. Her commitment to inclusivity and equality serves as a beacon of hope for women like me.â€



She expresses her gratitude, saying, â€œNirbhoy Didi's leadership and vision for the "Power of Woman" Pink Carcade have provided us with a platform to make our voices heard. Her unwavering support and encouragement have empowered us to strive for a brighter future."



In support of this initiative, MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury (Nirbhoy Didi), BJP, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The launch of the Pink Prachar Vehicle is a conspicuous beginning of women's empowerment. By providing them with a visible platform, we are amplifying their voices and ensuring their active participation in shaping the future of our constituency."



Rani, a 35-year-old biri/beedi factory worker who recently survived a devastating factory fire, shares her thoughts on Nirbhaya Didi's campaign. â€œBeing part of the pink Carcade initiative has been a beacon of hope for me. After the tragic fire incident, Nirbhaya Didi's efforts to empower women like me have renewed my faith in the community Didi's firm commitment to women's empowerment, especially for marginalized workers like us, is truly remarkable. Her support during our darkest hour has given us the strength to rebuild our lives.â€



She expresses her gratitude, saying, â€œNirbhoy Didi's initiative to showcase the "Power of Woman" through the Pink Carcade is an honest reflection of her beliefs in our resilience and determination. Her advocacy for our rights has given us a newfound sense of dignity and purpose.â€



The Pink Prachar Vehicle will serve as a mobile hub for awareness campaigns, skill development programs, and community outreach initiatives tailored to address the unique needs and challenges faced by women. Through collaborative efforts and sustained engagement, Dakshin Malda Lok Sabha Kendra endeavours to create a more inclusive and equitable society where every woman can thrive.

