Today In Kuwait History:

1964 -- Kuwait Medical Association was proclaimed. 1997 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research launched the histological plam project. 2006 -- Al-Batain Arabic Poetry Central Library was inaugurated. 2013 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated Bait Al-Othman museum. 2022 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center won the international award, "museums Oscar." 2023 -- Actor Faisal Bu-Ghazi passed away at age 65. The actor took part in various theater work and television serials. (end) gta

