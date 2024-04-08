Role Of Sports In Promotion Of Peace, Inclusive Society Discussed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN), in cooperation with the Permanent Mission of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations, along with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) organised a meeting on Sport for the Promotion of Peaceful and Inclusive Societies, held in the UN's headquarter in New York as part of the State of Qatar co-chairing the Group of Friends of Sport for Development and Peace.

A number of officials concerned with the matter participated in the meeting, including the Communications and Media Executive Director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Fatma Al Nuaimi, Generation Amazing Foundation Executive Director Nasser Al Khori, Director of the Outreach Division in the DGC Maher Nasser, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, and Director of Development at the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Jason Roberts.

In her talk, Communications and Media Executive Director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Fatma Al Nuaimi focused on the role of sport in promoting understanding and cultural exchange and dispelling stereotypes.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and its legacy programs built bridges between East and West, as well as projected a positive image of the Arab region and the capabilities of its people.

Moreover, Al Nuaimi discussed the State of Qatar's preparations to host the historic World Cup edition, detailing the organizers' efforts to ensure maximum benefit from the tournament and leaving a positive and sustainable legacy that contributes to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030 for the benefit of future generations.

For his part, Generation Amazing Foundation Executive Director Nasser Al Khori said that the Foundation supports both individuals and communities through its innovative programs relating to football, which provide participants with fundamental skills such as teamwork.

Al Khori also addressed a number of important issues, among them gender inequality in various fields.

Al Khori added that since its inception, Generation Amazing has been able to reach 75 countries and support more than a million children worldwide, underscoring the Foundation's current efforts in providing psychological and social support through sports for Palestinians evacuated from the Gaza Strip to the State of Qatar.

Furthermore, the Generation Amazing Foundation Executive Director highlighted the strategic partnership with CONCACAF, indicating that the partnership extends the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to the FIFA World Cup 26 to be held in Canada, the US, and Mexico.

He added that the program is a football for development initiative that aids young people make positive changes in their communities.