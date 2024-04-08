Tension In Durgapur Following Trinamool-BJP Workers' Scuffle At Dilip Ghosh’S 'Chai Pe Charcha’

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) A scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers at Durgapur in West Burdwan District of West Bengal, on Monday.

The ruling party activists chanted“Go Back” slogans as BJP candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, Dilip Ghosh, reached to address a scheduled 'Chai pe Charcha' which had always been a part of his voter-interaction exercise.

Ghosh said that as soon as he reached the location, a group of local Trinamool Congress activists started shouting“Go Back” slogans which provoked the BJP supporters.

Eyewitnesses said that the BJP cadres accompanying Ghosh started shouting counter slogans terming all members of the Trinamool Congress as thieves.

This aggravated the tension further and a scuffle broke out between the BJP cadres and ruling party supporters, which also included some women.

A huge police contingent reached the spot and after a lot of effort, they managed to separate the two rival groups.

Later, the BJP supporters staged a protest in front of the Durgapur New Township Police Station.

The protesting Trinamool Congress workers said they reached the spot to interact with Ghosh on the pending central funds to the West Bengal government under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

They alleged that Ghosh refused to speak to them and misbehaved with some of the people accompanying them.

However, Ghosh denied the allegations and alleged,“Deliberately they came with a group of women with them to create unnecessary tension in the area.”