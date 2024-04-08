Telangana: Ex-BRS MLA’S Son Arrested In Rash Driving Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 8 (IANS) Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested Mohammed Raheel Amir alias Sahel, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakil Amir, in a rash driving case.

Sahel, who was evading arrest since December last year, was taken into custody at Hyderabad Airport soon after he returned from Dubai.

The police produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody till April 22. Sahel was subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Jail.

Sahel returned to Hyderabad three days after Telangana High Court suspended the lookout circular (LOC) issued against him in connection with the FIR registered in Panjagutta police station in a rash driving case in front of Praja Bhavan, the then CM camp office at Begumpet, on December 24, 2023.

While suspending the LOC, the High Court had directed Saheel to surrender before the investigating officer by April 19.

Sahel was driving the BMW car which rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan. No one was injured but the barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident. The person driving the car and three others travelling with him escaped leaving behind the car.

Later, a person came to the spot to claim the abandoned car. A case of rash driving was registered against him.

However, subsequent investigation revealed that Sahel, son of the former MLA from Bodhan, was driving the car. The police officers allegedly let off Sahel and booked a person who works as a driver at the former MLA's house. Sahel escaped to Dubai to join his father, who was already staying there.

A total of 16 people were booked and five were arrested including inspectors of Panjagutta and Bodhan police stations who helped the accused.

Police had also issued LOC against Shakeel, former MLA of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from Bodhan constituency in Nizamabad district. The High Court had suspended the LOC against him in February.

The police had said that while being in Dubai, the former MLA allegedly helped his son to come out of police custody and implicated an unrelated person in the case.