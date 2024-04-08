Ankita On 'Laa Pila De Sharaab': Working With Your Husband Is An Amazing Experience

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain treated fans to their first music video 'Laa Pila De Sharaab', and the song has been appreciated by everyone. The actress revealed that it was an amazing experience to work with her husband.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen shooting for Rohit Verma's new collection 'Indradhanush' on Sunday, in Mumbai. Ankita spoke about working with Rohit, doing a song with Vicky and getting appreciation for her role in Veer Savarkar.

Talking about her experience shooting 'Laa Pila De Sharaab', Ankita said: "I feel Vishal has sung the song really well. His voice is amazing. Saurabh is a brilliant actor. You learn so much from him. We really enjoyed working with T-Series. It was an amazing experience shooting the song. Working with your husband is always different and unique."

About the appreciation Ankita has been getting for her role in Veer Savarkar, she said: "An actor works really hard to reach the silver screen, I started my journey from television and now to see myself on the big screens and get so much appreciation, I feel grateful. I have always said that I am what I am today because of my audience and the media. They have always supported me unconditionally. To play the role where I had to portray the life journey from 16 years to 60 years, as a performer I was very happy that I got to play that role. Not many actors get a chance to play a role like this. So I got this role and I played it with full dedication."

Talking about Rohit Verma's new collection Indradhanush, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress said: "I have known Rohit for years and all his collections always have a concept, a storyline and a message. When Rohit approached us for this collection I was very excited to be a part of this because 'Indradhanush' has seven colours and these seven colours together form white, my favourite colour. Rohit is trying to give a message of gender equality through this. Vicky and I wanted to be a part of a project which spreads awareness amongst the audience. So we are very happy to be a part of this.'