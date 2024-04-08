Rising foreign investment points to confidence in Chinese market growth

(MENAFN) Recent data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce underscores a robust expansion in foreign investment within China during the initial months of the year. The report reveals a notable uptick, with 7,160 new foreign-invested enterprises established, marking a substantial 34.9 percent increase compared to the previous year and representing the highest level recorded in the past five years.



Citing insights from the People's Daily newspaper, the figures signify a buoyant outlook among multinational corporations regarding the growth potential of the Chinese market. This surge in foreign investment reflects a sustained confidence in the country's economic trajectory, underlining its allure as a strategic investment destination.



Of particular note is the remarkable growth observed in high-tech industries, where 1,865 new enterprises were established during the initial two months of the year, marking a significant 32.2 percent year-on-year increase. This trend underscores the attractiveness of China's high-tech sector to foreign investors, highlighting their recognition of the country's technological prowess and innovation potential.



In terms of actual foreign capital utilization, high-tech industries played a pivotal role, with 71.44 billion yuan deployed, constituting 33.2 percent of the total foreign capital utilization in the country. This represents a 1.2 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2023, further signaling the growing importance of high-tech sectors in driving foreign investment inflows. Within this domain, high-tech manufacturing experienced a notable uptick, recording a 10.1 percent year-on-year growth in foreign investment.



The surge in foreign investment across various sectors reflects China's enduring appeal as a favorable investment destination, supported by its robust economic fundamentals and conducive business environment. As multinational corporations continue to demonstrate confidence in China's market prospects, this trend bodes well for the country's economic resilience and sustained growth momentum in the coming years.

