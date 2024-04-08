China's foreign exchange reserves demonstrate strength in face of robust dollar

(MENAFN) Official figures reveal a notable uptick in China's foreign exchange reserves for March, even amidst a backdrop of the dollar's ascent against other major currencies. With China maintaining the world's largest foreign exchange reserves, the data indicates a USD19.8 billion increase, bringing the total to USD3.246 trillion by the end of March, compared to USD3.226 trillion the previous month. Analysts had anticipated a slightly lower figure of USD3.21 trillion, as indicated by a Reuters poll.



The Chinese yuan experienced a marginal decline of 0.47 percent against the dollar throughout March, while the dollar concurrently appreciated by 0.31 percent against a basket comprising other significant currencies over the same period. Despite this dynamic, China's resilience in bolstering its foreign exchange reserves underscores its strategic financial management amid fluctuating global currency dynamics.



In addition to foreign exchange holdings, China's gold reserves also witnessed an incremental increase, with holdings rising to 72.74 million ounces at the conclusion of March, compared to 72.58 million ounces at the end of February. The value of China's gold reserves concurrently surged to USD161.07 billion by the end of March, marking a notable uptick from USD148.64 billion recorded the previous month.



The consistent augmentation of both foreign exchange and gold reserves reflects China's proactive approach to fortifying its economic position and mitigating risks amidst evolving global economic conditions. Observers continue to monitor these indicators closely for insights into China's economic trajectory, highlighting the significance of ongoing developments in the global financial landscape. For further updates on economic trends, readers are encouraged to follow relevant news channels such as Google News.

MENAFN08042024000045015682ID1108069674