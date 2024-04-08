Environment Health And Safety Market To Reach USD 13.5 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The environment health and safety market was valued at USD 7.3 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow CAGR at 6.9% to reach USD 13.5 Billion by 2032.

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing Concerns for Pollution and Implementation of Control Measures to Induce EHS Policies

The market size of environmental health and safety (EHS) is poised for expansion, driven by escalating awareness of sustainable practices and the imperative of achieving net-zero impact on the environment to mitigate climate change. Concurrently, mounting concerns regarding employee well-being, holistic development, and stringent governmental regulations concerning workplace safety are propelling companies to actively pursue solutions for creating secure work environments, fueling the EHS market growth.

Global trends indicate that the EHS market growth is anticipated to be buoyed by increasingly stringent government regulations worldwide, driven by the acknowledgment of industries' environmental impact. The EHS framework revolves around three pivotal components: ecological safety, employee health, and safety protocols. Notably, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), industries in the United States contributed approximately 23% of the nation's total greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, a figure expected to rise alongside a rise in production demands.

Soil, water, and air pollution from the unchecked discharge of harmful chemicals underscores the pressing need for robust EHS measures. For example, in the United States, environmental safety oversight is overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which sets stringent regulations to ensure industrial emissions remain within permissible limits and mandates proper disposal protocols for hazardous chemicals and industrial by-products. Furthermore, the agency offers sector-specific guidance and implementation support tailored to the needs of different industries.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The global environment health and safety market has been segmented into component, deployment, end-use, and region.

Cloud Deployment Accounted for a Significant Share in 2023

Based on deployment, the environment health and safety market segmentation includes cloud and on-premises. Cloud holds a substantial share of the deployment segment of the environmental health and safety market. Cloud systems are preferred as they do not need much physical infrastructure for implementation, and adoption is cheaper than on-premises services, making them a preferred option, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Energy & Mining Held a Significant Position in 2023

Based on end-use, the environmental health and safety market segmentation includes chemicals and petrochemicals, energy and mining, healthcare, IT and Telecom, construction, and others. Energy and mining hold a substantial share of the end-use segment of the market. This is due to the high emissions and workplace accident rates due to the risky nature of work, making it the most regulated sector.

Ask For Discount

Environment Health and Safety Market Report Highlights:

The global environment health and safety market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2032.

The growing need for better sustainability and measures to curb pollution is expected to propel the environment health and safety market growth.

North America accounts for a significant share of the environment health and safety market, with the United States holding a significant share. The country has enacted strict regulations and due to growing awareness of climate change and the will to reverse it is resulting in companies heavily investing in these practices.

Some prominent players in the environment health and safety market report include AECOM, SGS SA, RPS Group, Sphera Solutions Inc., Intelex Technologies, Tetra Tech, Cority Software Inc., VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., ProcessMAP Corporation, Jacobs,.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: ...

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Digital Map Market Growth

Data Center Cooling Market Size

High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Forecast

Environmental Monitoring Market Demand

Homeland Security Market Share

CONTACT: Mail: ...Ph: +1-970-672-0390Website: