Birthday Boy Allu Arjun Shares Stunning Visuals From ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ Teaser: 'So So Excited'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Pushparaj is back, and this time as well, the titular character from the film“Jhukega nahi, saala”. The teaser of the upcoming sequel 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' was unveiled on Monday, on the occasion of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's birthday.

The teaser has several close-up shots to fuel the intrigue of the audience. It features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this four-day festival.

The teaser shows Allu dressed as a goddess at the Jaathara with heavy make-up on. There's one particular shot where Allu lifts the pallu of the saree with his foot and wraps around himself. The arc shot in the sequence is done to perfection.

The teaser also has a fight sequence where Allu's character beats up the guys at the Jaathara, and walks away with the signature tilt of his character.

Allu also took to his X, and shared the teaser as he thanked his followers for their love. He wrote:“I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you.”

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The background score in the teaser also stands out as it deploys unique sounds which are mainly software-generated. The high-speed shots add up to the anticipation for the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024.