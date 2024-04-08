(MENAFN- The Conversation) Shape volunteer roles, manage recruitment, and lead training programs. Join us in enhancing student experiences!

Job no: 0062081

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Student Volunteer Program - Students and Scholarly Services

Salary: UOM 6 $92,749.00 - $100,397 p.a. plus 17% super



Make a difference and fostering meaningful connections within our community.

Shape volunteer roles, manage recruitment, and lead training programs. Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!



About the Role

The Project Officer role is instrumental in driving the Student Volunteer Program forward, collaborating closely with the Peer Programs Coordinator. In this role, you will craft and execute various initiatives such as volunteer recruitment and training, program administration, engagement activities, stakeholder consultation, marketing, evaluation, and reporting.

Additionally, you'll actively foster relationships across the university landscape, partnering with internal stakeholders, and student organisations to promote volunteer events and activities. Together, we're dedicated to enhancing the student experience and fostering a culture of service and engagement within our community.

Your responsibilities will include:



Assisting in developing, implementing, and evaluating volunteer program activities, which include researching the current volunteering landscape in Melbourne.

Collaborating with the Peer Programs Coordinator to identify and shape volunteer roles, and manage large-scale volunteer recruitment through appropriate processes. Developing and delivering induction and skills development training programs that are tailored to the role/s and workplace.



Who we are looking for

We're on the lookout for individuals who thrive in community engagement and volunteering. Do you have a track record of spearheading volunteer initiatives or student programs? Are you adept at managing relationships with stakeholders, both internal and external? Can you coordinate the efforts of a diverse team of volunteers or casual staff while juggling multiple priorities? If you possess these skills and have a knack for effective communication across various backgrounds, we want to hear from you.

You will also have:



Undergraduate/Postgraduate qualifications in a related field, and/or equivalent experience.

Proven proficiency in planning, organizing, and coordinating tasks, with a talent for problem-solving and teamwork in a small group setting.

Demonstrated experience in workshop facilitation, with the ability to engage the audience across multiple modes of delivery including group and virtual interactions

Track record of conducting engaging workshops, adept at captivating audiences through various mediums, including in-person and virtual platforms. Strong research and analytical capabilities, including the capacity to interpret data, prepare program documents, and offer insightful recommendations.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Student Volunteer Program

The Student Volunteer Program (SVP) is a new program being developed across 2024 with anticipated full implementation by early 2025. The aim of the program is to enhance the quality, training, management, and scheduling of the fleet of student volunteers engaged in delivering programs across the University's Parkville and Southbank campuses. The volunteer program will deliver a capable, coordinated and supported volunteer workforce across Orientation, Discover UniMelb events, Food Relief programs, with scope to support other major campus initiatives such as Open Day, Wominjeka, campus tours, etc.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience relating to No. 2,3,4 of the Selection Criteria found in the position description (Max 2 pages)

As part of the selection process, shortlisted candidates may be invited to take part in a video assessment through a third party. If you do not consent to this please make it clear in your cover letter.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the contact details listed on the Position Description.