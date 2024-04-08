Kuwaiti, Jordanian Fms Discuss Situation In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi discussed, via phone Sunday, the tragic situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and increasing coordination and consultation on dealing with the dangerous escalation in the Gaza Strip.

Kuwait News Agency said that both sides underlined the need to support international efforts seeking to accelerate humanitarian and relief aid delivery to the Palestinian people.

They urged international community to assume its responsibilities and intensify its efforts to help achieve a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause.