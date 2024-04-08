Clark Dream Over As S. Carolina Down Iowa To Win US College Crown

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Los Angeles: Caitlin Clark's dream of a fairytale ending to her record-breaking women's college basketball career ended in disappointment on Sunday as South Carolina overpowered Iowa 87-75 to win the US collegiate crown.

In her final game in college basketball before she heads to the professional ranks of the WNBA, Clark finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse arena.

But it was not enough to stop the University of South Carolina's all-conquering line-up from crowning their undefeated season with a deserved victory.