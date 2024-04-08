Suspected Accomplice In Serbia Toddler Death Dies In Custody

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Belgrade: Serbian police announced on Sunday that a suspected accomplice in a two-year-old toddler's hit-and-run death died in custody, in a case that has shocked the country.

Danka Ilic went missing on March 26 in the eastern city of Bor. After a frantic search police said Thursday that the girl was killed after being struck by a car and two suspects were arrested.

On Saturday the police said two suspected accomplices were arrested for helping one of the main suspects move her body from a landfill, where it was previously disposed after the accident, to an unknown location most probably on March 28.

According to a police statement, the 40-year-old suspect "D.D.", who was in 48 hours of detention, died early Sunday morning after falling ill in the police department in Bor.

"Despite the timely reaction of the police officers and doctors he passed away. The coroner determined natural death," the statement added.

The search for the body is still ongoing as the main suspects have not revealed the location.