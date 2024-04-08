Teams Arrive For AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, Match Schedule Revealed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Football fever will once again descend upon Doha as the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 kicks off next week, April 15, until May 3, 2024.

Several U23 national teams including Jordan, Tajikistan, and Malaysia touched down at Hamad International Airport on Sunday for the tournament which Qatar will be hosting for the second time since 2016.



The match schedule has also been released showcasing four venues that be utilized for the competition, as well as the line-up of matches for each day of the tournament.

The first day will see two matches between Australia and Jordan at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium followed by an evening match between hosts Qatar and Indonesia at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. The final game will also be held at the latter.

Other venues include Al Janoub Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, and Khalifa International Stadium.

Tickets for any of the 32 matches in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 are already up for grabs since Friday, April 5, 2024. Prices for group stage match tickets start at QR15 and can be purchased online through the Hayya to Qatar mobile app.