Child Among Four Missing After Boat Sinks Off Portugal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Lisbon: Four people were missing, including a 12-year-old child, after one person was rescued alive when their boat sank on Sunday off the coast of Portugal, the coastguard said.
Rescue ships and a Portuguese air force plane were deployed to the site where it went down three kilometres (two miles) from the Troia, a peninsula south of Lisbon, a coastguard statement said.
Police and firefighters were also searching beaches in the area, it added.
The fifth person on the boat was rescued by a passing vessel, the coastguard said.
Portuguese media said the boat capsized after it was hit by a large wave, tossing passengers into the water.
The Troia peninsula has several sandy beaches facing the Atlantic which make it a busy destination at weekends, especially for residents of the Portuguese capital.
