PGS - Letter Of Award For Large 3D Contract Offshore South Atlantic Margin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 8, 2024, Oslo, Norway: PGS has received a letter of award for a large 3D contract offshore South Atlantic margin from a multiclient company. A Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to commence mobilization in June, with a forecast acquisition duration of up to 300 days.

“Seismic activity offshore South Atlantic margin is increasing as a result of recent exploration success, and we are very pleased with this letter of award, extending visibility for one of our Ramform Titan-class vessels well into 2025. The combination of the Ramform acquisition platform and our GeoStreamer technology is well suited for large scale exploration surveys and positioned to deliver strong operational performance over extended time periods,” says Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO in PGS. PGS announces contract awards with a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235



***

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or“the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit .

***

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2022. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

--END--



