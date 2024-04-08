               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KBC Group: Notification For Bondholders Of KBC IFIMA


4/8/2024 2:16:25 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information – 8 April 2024, 8u00 CEST


Following document is available on :

- 2023 financial report of KBC IFIMA


MENAFN08042024004107003653ID1108069511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search