LDRA Launches Ldravault To Simplify Enterprise-Wide Software Verification Activities And Artifacts, Accelerate Certification

WIRRAL, UK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIRRAL, UK-April 8, 2024- LDRA , the leader in automated software verification, traceability and standards compliance, today introduced LDRAvault to simplify the analysis and management of software certification activities and artifacts. LDRAvault improves the management of certification efforts by automatically aggregating reports and results from the LDRA tool suite across a certification project team and throughout the lifecycle of the project, including code reviews, code coverage analysis and unit testing. LDRAvault generates visualizations of verification results and trends and automatically maintains project snapshots and user-defined milestones. LDRAvault's visualizations help project and engineering management make informed decisions to optimize costs and time-to-market.

In the embedded market, there are increasing demands for transparency and visibility in software development and verification workflows, particularly in the evolving certification and regulatory landscape. Aggregating and analyzing verification data from disparate teams has historically been difficult as developers aim to improve overall organizational software quality through process improvement. As the industry increasingly adopts continuous integration and continuous delivery/deployment (CI/CD), LDRAvault's automatic aggregation of information supports these processes with instant, up-to-date access to all software quality analysis and verification results from multiple projects and team members. “The last thing critical software teams want is to spend time searching for and analyzing verification and validation artifacts when release schedules and compliance signoffs are on the line,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA.“The LDRAvault web application accelerates certification by sharing all the insights managers need to make informed decisions, such as progress against project milestones, with snapshots and trends from one central accessible interface.”

Visualizations enable easy discovery, solutions to critical software issues

LDRAvault relies on the proven capabilities of the LDRA tool suite, including static and dynamic analysis, unit/system testing and reports, to generate visualizations such as heat maps and trend graphs that users can drill into to discover and address the root cause of potential critical software issues. Trend graphs also convey how the organization progresses in its verification and validation activities throughout the development lifecycle. All embedded markets, from aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial controls, energy and medical devices, can leverage this capability for instant access to all software quality analysis and verification results. LDRAvault ultimately helps organizations reduce the cost, time and risk of managing their certification artifacts and their verification and validation activities.

Experience LDRAvault at Embedded World

LDRAvault is one of several new technologies LDRA will showcase in booth 4-406 at Embedded World in Nuremberg on April 9-11. Additional information about how the LDRA tool suite helps software development teams can be found at .

