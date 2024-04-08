Marlton Golf Course And Country Club Announces Ultimate Golfing Adventure In Prince George's County

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Upper Marlboro, Maryland : Marlton Golf Course and Country Club announces its top-notch golfing adventure.Â Nestled in Maryland, Marlton Golf Course and Country Club is a premier destination for golf enthusiasts. This haven offers more than just sprawling fairways and challenging greens. It's an experience wrapped in the beauty of nature. Every golfer finds joy at Marlton, whether seeking to improve their game or simply enjoy a day under the sun.



Marlton Golf Course & Country Club , set in Prince George's County, emerges as a legendary locale for golfing enthusiasts. Established to offer an unparalleled experience, it spans over lush landscapes. This destination isn't just about golf. It's where style meets sport seamlessly. With meticulously maintained greens and fairways designed to challenge every level of golfer, Marlton stands out. Its strategic location offers easy access from major areas around the county, making it convenient for visitors looking for leisure or competitive play.

The 168-acre course challenges even seasoned golfers with its tricky fairways. Facilities feature a snack bar and a full-service restaurant. They offer beverage cart service during play, live-streaming sound stages, a grass tee driving range, and matted stations for all-weather practice. Four distinct membership options cater to individual golfer needs, ensuring access is seamless from nearby Baltimore and Washington D.C., merely minutes away by car, making this venue accessible but irresistibly convenient. "Devotion to precision creates something truly extraordinary at Marlton Golf Course & Country Club," remarks the club's representative.

The Marlton Project is a groundbreaking initiative. At its heart lies an eco-friendly approach featuring electric carts, solar-powered facilities, and drought-resistant grasses for minimal water use. Designed to foster community engagement through outdoor events at its pavilion/amphitheater, it aims to be Prince George's County's beacon of innovation. "Marlton Golf Course & Country Club is a true haven." With The MARLTON Project, we are poised to usher in a new era of golfing and leisure experiences that are unmatched in their appeal and sustainability.



About Marlton Golf Course & Country Club

Marlton Golf Course and Country Club, founded in 1962 by Ault Clark and Associates, provides a top-notch golfing adventure. This par 71 course stretches from 4600 to 6200 yards across bent grass fairways and greens. Located on the historic Woodstock Farm area of Prince George's County, Marlton symbolizes community growth through its residential and commercial development mix.

