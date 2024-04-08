Three Killed, Three Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers attacked eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 357 times in the past day.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Three people were killed and three were wounded in the enemy shelling of the Polohy district with Grad [MLRS]," he wrote.

In the past day, the occupants attacked eight localities in the Zaporizhzhia region 357 times. Russian troops launched five air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka. 62 enemy UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. The Russian army deployed MLRS 14 times to attack Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Malynivka. 276 artillery attacks were launched on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, and Kamianske.

There were seven reports of destruction and damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

As reported, on Sunday, the enemy attacked Huliaipole, injuring a 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman while they were working in the yard of their own house.

Photo: RMA