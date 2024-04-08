Enemy Attacked Nikopol District Eight Times Since Yesterday Evening, Utility Company Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region eight times since yesterday evening. A utility company was damaged.

According to Ukrinform, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post.



"During the evening and night, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol district eight times. They used kamikaze drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in the Nikopol and Marhanets communities," the statement reads.

A utility company, a private house, and a car were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 7, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed one Russian cruise missile in the Kryvyi Rih district.