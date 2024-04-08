Azerbaijani Ombudsman - Violating International Law And Norm, Armenian Side Deprevide People To Get Information On Their Missing Relatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The recently identified remains of Basira Magerramova and VagifMagerramov, who disappeared during the Khojaly genocide committedby the Armenian armed forces in February 1992, were buried, thestatement of Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva said, Azernews reports.

The statement noted that the remains of members of one familywho were victims of discrimination and ethnic cleansing were found32 years later in a mass grave on the territory of Khojalydistrict.

"This fact once again proves Armenia's commission of war crimesand its violation of the norms of international humanitarian law once again remind that the Armenian side, flagrantly violatingthe norms of international law for almost 30 years, deprived thefamilies of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis of the right toreceive information about them, evading providing information toAzerbaijan about the places of mass graves," the statementreads.

To note, the remains of two more persons (a married couple)found in the mass grave in Khojaly were buried on April 6.

The remains of Magerramova Basira and Vagif Magerramov, whodisappeared during the Khojaly genocide, were reburied on April 6in Baku at the cemetery of the Zabrat settlement.

Meanwhile, investigations continue in connection with the factof the discovery of a mass grave during excavation works carriedout within the framework of capital reconstruction and constructionworks in the center (near the former carpet factory) of the city ofKhojaly liberated from occupation.

Investigation of the human remains revealed that they belongedto at least 18 people, among whom four were presumably minors. Theyhad been subjected to torture, physical violence, andill-treatment. They had not been buried individually followingreligious rites, their bodies had not been properly preserved foridentification, and they had not been marked with signs todetermine their location.

Additionally, several indicators suggest that the human remainsfound were buried at least 25 years ago.