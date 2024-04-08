LDRA Launches Productivity Packages To Optimize Workflows For Functional Safety And Security Standards Compliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New LDRA tool suite capabilities provide all-in-one solutions, from traceability to software analysis to compliance reports, that address the unique verification and validation needs of safety- and security-critical embedded software markets requiring standards compliance.

WIRRAL, UK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIRRAL, UK-April 8, 2024- LDRA , the leader in automated software verification, traceability and standards compliance, today launched domain-specific software productivity packages for the LDRA tool suite :. These packages replace the cost and complexity of running different traceability, software analysis and compliance reporting point solutions with a single, streamlined workflow for functional safety and security standards across embedded industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial controls, rail transportation, energy, consumer devices and medical devices.

The conventional approach to acquiring verification and validation tools can be expensive, time-consuming, and often underutilized, no matter the industry. Embedded software developers must identify the appropriate tools for the tasks at hand, such as analyzing and testing software, providing traceability between development artifacts and generating documentation and compliance reports. These tools often come from different vendors, requiring developers to integrate the tools with each other and in their own development environment. LDRA's new productivity packages provide all the necessary software tools to demonstrate compliance with each industry's highest required assurance levels.



“With compliance costs and software complexity rising, development teams can no longer afford to procure, manage and maintain independent, disconnected tools,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA.“Our domain-specific productivity packages provide customized, bundled solutions that allow companies to swiftly meet the stringent certification requirements of myriad industries and manage costs with affordable pricing and efficient tool utilization.”

Packages deliver industry-specific value

Backed by over 45 years of experience providing critical software capabilities through the LDRA tool suite, each productivity package encompasses a set number of tool capabilities that align with the certification standards of specific industries. The focus is on delivering industry-specific value, ensuring quality, functional safety and security compliance, and granting clients, no matter their size, the flexibility to choose a package that best suits their unique needs.

The LDRA Productivity Packages offer capabilities ranging from static and dynamic analysis with unit and integration testing to complete compliance reporting for specific industry standards and assurance levels. Functional safety and security are fundamental to each of the productivity packages and include capabilities such as coding standards compliance, security assessments, automatic test case generation, execution, artifact generation and compliance reporting. These productivity packages also offer add-in products to address the unique demands of each of the industries, applications and required integrations.

“We've strategically crafted these packages to support large-scale industry demands and the focused requirements of start-ups and small-to-medium-size companies that need tailored solutions fitting growth-scale budget constraints,” Hennel added.“These entities can now have all the necessary software tools to demonstrate compliance with even the highest levels of requirements assurance.”

LDRA will showcase its new Productivity Packages in booth 4-406 at Embedded World in Nuremberg on April 9-11. Additional information about how the LDRA tool suite helps software development teams can be found at .

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit .

