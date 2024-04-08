Careem Rides launches a new Eid 3 Hour Rental service in Jordan

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) ● The new Eid 3 Hour Rental car type allows customers to book a Careem ride for 3 hours at JD 14 to visit family, friends, and loved ones for their Eid visits.

● Newly launched car type will only be available in Amman and Irbid, and be available for 5 days during Eid, from April 9th to the 13th.

Amman, Jordan- April 7th, 2024: As Jordanians anticipate Eid al-Fitr, Careem Rides, the region’s choice for everyday reliable and convenient commuting needs through the Careem app, is introducing an all-new service, the “Eid 3 Hour Rental” car type. The new car type will be available in Amman and Irbid throughout the Eid period, from April 9th to the 13th, giving customers the opportunity to book a ride with a Captain for 3 hours capped at 30 KMs for the fixed price of JD 14, and enjoy reliable and convenient commutes to see family and loved ones during their Eid visits.

This comes as part of Careem Rides’ ongoing efforts to continuously innovate, and bring to customers a wide portfolio of locally catered commuting options for different use cases and needs. Customers opting to use the “Eid 3 Hour Rental” will enjoy reliable and stress-free commutes taking away the challenges and hassle of traffic and parking, and instead booking a ride at the push of a button and focus on spending quality time with family and loved ones during Eid.

Commenting on the announcement, Antonio Al Asmar, GM of Careem Rides in Jordan, UAE, Kuwait & Morocco said: “As Eid al-Fitr approaches, we want to bring to customers a service that would enable them to focus on visiting their families and loved ones during these days, without worrying about traffic or parking. This new service complements our efforts during the holy month of Ramadan, during which we introduced a car type that enabled customers to take part in giving back to those in need, and it falls in line with our ongoing commitment towards contributing and bringing a positive impact to local communities.”

The new Eid car type will allow customers to book a 3 hour ride, capped at 30 KMs for the fixed price of JD 14 which will not be impacted by peak hours or traffic. Trips during which either the duration of the ride exceeds 3 hours or distance exceeds 30 KMs, will be subject to standard pricing which is based on time and distance.



MENAFN08042024002844009143ID1108069438