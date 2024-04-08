International Peace Youth Group Held a Youth Forum “Peaceful Developed Country” at the University of Dar es Salaam

(MENAFN- HWPL) On March 29, 2024, the “Peaceful Developed Country Tanzania” forum was held at the University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, co-hosted by the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and the UN Chapter Club of the University of Dar es Salaam.



At this forum, active discussions were held while introducing how Tanzanian youth embrace peace in their country and the peace initiatives of each organization. Students perceived Tanzania as a country with neutrality among neighboring countries of tribal conflicts. Thus, they emphasized the importance of becoming competent members of a civilized society capable of maintaining a safe national status in Eastern Africa.



The UDSM UN Chapter, which co-hosted the forum, is a student organization at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. With 11 members, the chapter promotes UN activities and organizes events such as workshops and student UN General Assemblies.



Ebenezer Suleiman Mathew, representative of UDSM UN Association said, “This forum was the first joint project between the UDSM UN Association and the IPYG, so it required a lot of effort and preparation. Although there were difficulties in coordinating the cultures and work methods of the two organizations, they were able to overcome the difficulties by respecting each other's opinions and actively communicating.



One of the UN Chapter club members said, “The cooperation between the IPYG and the UDSM UN Association is a good example of the importance of international cooperation. We have proven that organizations with different backgrounds can achieve greater results by working together.”



The host organization, IPYG, plans to hold a youth peace-building working group, YEPW (Youth Empowerment Peace Workshop), on a regular basis in Tanzania. YEPW (Youth Engagement & Peacebuilding Working Group) encourages the participation of older generations to address various issues threatening peace and security within local communities, implementing youth-centered solutions.







