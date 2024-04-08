Sacs Tecnorib's dealer network continues to grow

(MENAFN- SCULATI and PARTNERS) The Sacs Tecnorib distribution network is expanding and the Company has signed seven new dealership agreements for the distribution of PIRELLI Speedboats in Europe in just 12 months.



Sacs Tecnorib's intention to preside over markets and offer owners a capillary and structured service is confirmed by its ever-expanding presence, which currently spans 57 selected dealers worldwide with a total of 80 locations in more than 26 countries.



"These operations confirm the growing interest in our products. Proper representation in the key regions allows us to maintain the positive trend of the last few years and continue to offer purchase advice and after-sales support services in an increasingly quick and efficient manner." comments Gianni De Bonis, CEO of Sacs Tecnorib.



The growth of the PIRELLI Speedboats Europe network reiterates the success of the merger between the Sacs and Tecnorib brands, which continues to generate open-ended opportunities.





