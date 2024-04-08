Dubai Culture Encourages Youth to Explore the Beauty of Calligraphy and Ornamentation

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 4 April 2024: Dubai Culture has prepared a rich agenda of ornamentation art and specialised workshops in Arabic calligraphy for visitors to Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, through the ‘Arabic Calligraphy, Ornamentation, and Gilding Workshops’ project. This initiative aims to inspire young talent to discover the beauty of Arabic calligraphy and Islamic ornamentation, aligning with the Authority's commitments to preserving and promoting this art form and enhancing its public presence through diverse platforms that empower and encourage artists to showcase their calligraphic works to all.

The project's programme, taking place over weekends from 16 to 30 April, includes 16 diverse workshops open to youth aged 13 and above, as well as calligraphy enthusiasts, offering them new educational and enlightening opportunities to refine their classical skills. Participants will learn how to adjust the writing and drawing of letters and their formations, in addition to understanding the principles of ‘Decoration and Gilding’, its foundations, innovative materials, colouring techniques, and distribution of decoration elements, all under the supervision of a select group of experts and specialists. Notable calligraphers such as Abdul Razzaq Al Mahmoud will lead a course in Thuluth and Naskh calligraphy, while Uday Al Araji will oversee one in Ejazah and Evident Diwani calligraphies, and Zaid Alathamy will present Ruq'a Calligraphy. Calligrapher Musab Doori will offer a course in Decoration and Gilding.

All workshops are carefully designed to enable participants to explore the masterpieces of this art, its history, and its diverse schools, helping to develop their abilities, refine their creative skills, stimulate innovation, and encourage them to unleash their talents and produce professional artistic works.















