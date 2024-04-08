IPL 2024: ‘Proud Of The Way We Batted,’ Says DC Assistant Coach Amre

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Delhi Capitals suffered a 29-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their fifth match of the IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The home side posted a mammoth total of 234/5 in their 20 overs, but Tristan Stubbs' fiery unbeaten knock of 71 runs in 25 balls went in vain as the Delhi Capitals were restricted to 205/8.

Not shying away from the loss, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre reflected, "In this format, it's always those last five overs that are critical. The whole idea was to keep them under 200, but You have to give credit to Romario Shepherd for the way he batted."

"It was overall a good entertaining game. I'm proud of the way we batted. I think till 19th over, our scores were same around 201," he further added.

Having lost four of the five matches so far, Amre said, "We have to start well in this particular tournament, but injuries have impacted us. In the first game, Ishant could bowl only two overs, then Mukesh got injured. Kuldeep hasn't played the last three games, Marsh is injured, so all these are key players and it has impacted overall."

Speaking about the approach ahead, the 55-year-old said, "Well, the beauty of this game and IPL is, any team can beat anyone. One biggest plus is we beat CSK, and we have that credential."

"In IPL you have to click in all the departments. We have to work on our bowling, it has to fire, then only we can win back-to-back matches," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next match at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.