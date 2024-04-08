Save The Date: Unifiedpost Group Strategy Update Presentation On 30 April 2024.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release





La Hulpe, Belgium – 8 April 2024, 7:00 a.m. CET – Unifiedpost Group, a leader in cloud-based business process solutions, will present an overview of its mid-term strategy on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.

The Strategy Day will be a virtual event. At the event, Hans Leybaert, CEO, and Koen De Brabander, CFO, will present an update on business activities including strategic initiatives for the digital business, as well as the Group's financial objectives. Other members of the executive team will also present during the day.

The event will take place from 2:00pm to 3:30pm CET on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 and will be available to stream via a live webcast. To register your interest for the event, please click the link below to subscribe:



Contact:

Alex Nicoll

Investor Relations

Unifiedpost Group

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on“Documents”,“Identity” and“Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost's customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost's mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. Since its founding in 2001, Unifiedpost has grown significantly, expanding to offices in 33countries, with more than 500 million documents processed in 2021, reaching over 2.100.000 SMEs and more than 2.500 Corporates across its platform today.

Noteworthy facts and figures:



Established in 2001, with a proven track record

2023 turnover €191 million

1.200+ employees

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified Swift partner

International M&A track record Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG

Warning about future statements: The statements contained herein may contain forecasts, future expectations, opinions and other future-oriented statements concerning the expected further performance of Unifiedpost Group on the markets in which it is active. Such future-oriented statements are based on the current insights and assumptions of management concerning future events. They naturally include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which seem justified at the time that the statements are made but may possibly turn out to be inaccurate. The actual results, performance or events may differ essentially from the results, performance or events which are expressed or implied in such future-oriented statements. Except where required by the applicable legislation, Unifiedpost Group shall assume no obligation to update, elucidate or improve future-oriented statements in this press release in the light of new information, future events or other elements and shall not be held liable on that account. The reader is warned not to rely unduly on future-oriented statements.

