£24 Million In Record Sales For Aesthetics Pharmacy Marketplace

(MENAFN- Pressat) Faces announces its position as one of the aesthetic and beauty industry-leading digital platforms , generating £24 million in record sales over the last 12 months through its pharmacy marketplace. The one-stop platform, offers a unique blend of services tailored to enhance the business of professionals in the aesthetics and beauty industry. By integrating essential tools like consent form management, insurance, financing options, and a dynamic marketplace into a cohesive and user-friendly interface, Faces is revolutionising how professionals manage and expand their businesses.

With over 112,000 registered professionals and 4,000 training schools, Faces is dedicated to providing targeted resources designed to streamline operations and promote growth . The platform's marketplace, featuring 13 pharmacies, not only serves as a testament to its success but also stands as the largest online marketplace for the aesthetics and beauty industry . Averaging 1,000 sales per day and welcoming 150 new professionals registering daily, Faces is at the forefront of industry innovation , offering unmatched support to beauty and aesthetics specialists.

Faces was created from a vision to simplify the operational challenges faced by professionals in the industry. By centralising critical business tools , Faces not only boosts productivity but also significantly improves the quality of service professionals can offer. This commitment to excellence and efficiency has cemented Faces' role as a vital resource for professionals looking to elevate their service offerings and achieve business success.

As the aesthetic and beauty industry continues to grow, Faces remains dedicated to its mission of delivering superior support and resources to its users. The platform is constantly evolving, introducing new features and innovations to meet the ever-changing needs of the community it serves.