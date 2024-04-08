Green Energy's Economic Influence Over Mitigation Of Geopolitical Conflicts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The production of "Green Energy" plays a significant role inminimizing carbon emissions that create ecological damage,combating environmental pollution, and ensuring energysecurity.

The production and adoption of green energy are crucial steps inaddressing climate change, mitigating environmental pollution, andpromoting energy security. By transitioning to renewable energysources, societies can reduce their carbon footprint, preserveecosystems, safeguard public health, and enhance resilience toenergy-related risks.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Dr. FrankMusmar said that one of the most effective strategies to bolsterenergy security is diversifying the energy mix and ramping uprenewable energy sources.

“This helps reduce our reliance on imported fossil fuels andsignificantly mitigates the risk of supply disruptions due togeopolitical tensions or market instability. Energy security iscrucial for economic stability, national security, and quality oflife.

A reliable and uninterrupted energy supply can preventgeopolitical conflicts, support economic growth, and protectvulnerable communities from price fluctuations. However, greenenergy, solar, wind, biomass, bioenergy, geothermal energy, andhydropower are important and varied depending on every country'stechnological abilities and strategic planning.”

According to him, one of the biggest challenges facing thewidespread adoption of green energy is the cost of production.

“Currently, traditional fossil fuels are cheaper than renewablesources. While the price of renewable energy has decreased over theyears, it remains higher than conventional power sources. Thesecond obstacle is electronic waste. Green technologies, such assolar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicle batteries,contribute to electronic waste, creating challenges for properdisposal and recycling. Moreover, regulatory uncertainty and marketresistance will remain obstacles for some time.”

He stressed that government should adopt a number of policies tosupport investment in and adoption of renewable energytechnologies.

“Some policies will be public benefits funds for renewableenergy, renewable portfolio standards, interconnection standards,output–based environmental regulations, net metering, feed-intariffs, and financial incentives. It's important to mention thatpolicies may vary according to every country's technologicalabilities and strategic planning.”

Dr. Musmar thinks that green energy helps mitigate climatechange, reduce air pollution, enhance energy supply independence,and stimulate employment in various sectors.

“The investment spent on energy efficiency improvements drivesdirect and indirect job creation in labor-intensive industries suchas construction, contracting, maintenance, and engineering,switching to green requires less investment in the powersector than building new coal or nuclear power plants. That means alower electricity price, which impacts everything in the economy. Alower electricity price reduces the cost of production andincreases profit.”

“Accordingly, the demand for skilled workers in the renewableenergy industry is rising. According to the International RenewableEnergy Agency, by 2030, the renewable energy sector could create upto 30 million new jobs globally. According to the U.S. Departmentof Energy (DOE), there are over 8 million jobs in renewable energytoday,” he added.

He consider that by promoting awareness and action, theinvolvement of individuals and communities becomes instrumental infacilitating lasting behavior change and the adoption ofsustainable practices.

“Governments should design education that addresses the goalsand values of green energy, supporting the understanding of greenenergy objectives and guidelines. Everyone at his level, governmentofficials, researchers, practitioners, and teachers, may contributeto the green energy goals and future plans,” he concluded.